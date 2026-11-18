Celebrate the magic of the festive season with Prestons Liquor Stores’ Festive Collection 2026, where great taste, exceptional value, and thoughtful gifting come together to make every celebration memorable.

The most wonderful time of the year is here, and with it comes the launch of the Prestons Liquor Stores Annual Festive Collection, your ultimate guide to festive favourites, incredible savings, and gifts worth giving.

From 16 November to 9 December 2026, discover a spectacular selection of festive specials on the brands you know and love.

Whether you're planning an unforgettable end-of-year celebration, finding the perfect gift for someone special, or stocking up for those long summer days, our 24-page Festive Collection is filled with inspiration and exceptional value to help you celebrate the season, your way.

Inside, you'll discover an extensive range of premium spirits, exceptional wines, local favourites, and much more, all at fantastic festive prices. We've also brought together a carefully selected collection of exclusive gift packs, limited-edition releases, and special promotional bundles, perfect for adding something extra to your celebrations.

From beautifully presented whiskies and elegant sparkling wines to ready-to-gift sets featuring glassware, mixers, and exciting value-added offers, there's something to suit every taste, occasion, and budget.

At Prestons, we believe the festive season is about more than just the celebrations. It's about the people we share them with, the memories we create, and the little moments that make this time of year so special.

That's why we've partnered with leading suppliers to bring you a festive collection filled with quality, variety, and outstanding value.

Shop in-store or online for selected products, with convenient delivery available in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Visit your nearest Prestons Liquor Store in the Nelson Mandela Bay area, George or Port Alfred and discover everything you need to make this festive season truly your own.





Explore our Festive Collection 2026 and celebrate the season, your way!

Offers are only applicable to the Nelson Mandela Bay area, George and Port Alfred.

Offers valid from 16 November to 9 December 2026, while stocks last. Selected offers and gifting packs are subject to availability.