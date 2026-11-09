Stedin College and Primary School: striving for excellence





Stedin College and Primary School is situated in the leafy suburb of Walmer, Gqeberha.

It is an affordable independent school for pupils from grade R to grade 12.

Indeed, its first grade 12 class are completing their studies this year.

The school continues to reach new heights in academic achievement, leadership, service and personal development, remaining committed to its motto, “Onwards and Upwards.”

Guided by its Christian-based ethos and core values of integrity, accountability, perseverance and excellence, Stedin remains committed to providing quality education while developing responsible, confident and compassionate young people.

Highlights of the school calendar recently were the Evenings of Excellence, prestigious occasions celebrating outstanding achievements across academics, sport, culture, leadership and service.

A particularly historic moment during the College Evening of Excellence was the announcement of the college's first-ever prefects who will be expected to uphold the school's values, leading by example and contribute positively to the Stedin community.

Pupils are given the opportunity in grades 10 and 11 to become junior leaders, which is the training ground for leadership in grade 12.

The new prefects immediately took up their roles as leaders in the week following the announcement.

Beyond the classroom, Stedin continues to expand opportunities through sport, debating, Interact and Earlyact, chess, coding and robotics, science clubs, Olympiads and science expos.

Most recently, a media club was established. This club will allow pupils to express themselves through journalism and the media, and will be reporting on events at the school.

These initiatives encourage pupils to discover their talents and strive towards their full potential.

One of our pupils participated in the Astronomy Olympiad and was selected to attend a symposium in Cape Town.

She and her teacher toured the Sutherland SKA Project.

The pupil also wrote an examination and was placed first in the country.

Stedin recognises that excellence is measured not only by academic results and awards, but also by integrity, resilience, service to others and determination.

As the school looks towards 2027, it remains focused on strengthening academic standards, nurturing leadership and providing opportunities for every pupil to succeed.

At Stedin College and Primary School, excellence is not merely an achievement to celebrate, but a standard to pursue every day.

Onwards and upwards!