For 204 years, Muir College Boys’ School has shaped generations of young men through education, tradition and brotherhood.



Established in 1822 in Kariega, Muir is South Africa’s oldest English-speaking boys’ school. While deeply rooted in history, its commitment to developing confident, capable and well-rounded young men continues to evolve.



At the heart of this journey is Muir College Primary School, welcoming boys from Grade 4 to Grade 7 and providing the foundation for academic, sporting and personal development.



Having operated independently from 1962 before reuniting with the high school in 1994, the primary school remains central to Muir’s proud identity.



A well-rounded education



Muir College believes every boy deserves the opportunity to discover his strengths and reach his potential.



Dedicated educators provide a supportive learning environment that encourages academic achievement, independent thinking and personal growth.



Through a structured curriculum, academic recognition and enrichment opportunities such as chess and debating, pupils develop valuable skills beyond the classroom.



Education at Muir extends beyond textbooks, with emphasis on confidence, discipline, responsibility and character.



Beginning their journey in Grade 4 allows boys to establish friendships, develop a sense of belonging and build strong foundations as they progress towards high school.



Where sporting traditions begin



Sport is integral to life at Muir College, where boys are encouraged to participate, challenge themselves and embrace teamwork and sportsmanship.



Primary school pupils benefit from sporting facilities, including rugby and cricket fields, a hockey astro, tennis courts, a swimming pool and gym facilities.



Rugby remains a proud part of Muir’s sporting heritage, with dedicated coaches nurturing young talent and encouraging participation from an early age.



Across sporting disciplines, pupils develop resilience, perseverance and the confidence to represent their school with pride.



Boarding: A home away from home



Muir College’s educational opportunities extend beyond Kariega, with hostel accommodation available for pupils joining the school community.



Families from surrounding towns, across the Eastern Cape and further afield are welcome to enquire about enrolment and boarding opportunities.



The hostel offers boys an opportunity to experience school life beyond the classroom while developing independence, lasting friendships and a strong sense of belonging.



For families outside the immediate area, boarding provides access to Muir’s academic, sporting and cultural opportunities, alongside the traditions and values that define the school.



A brotherhood that lasts a lifetime



At Muir College, tradition is more than history. It is reflected in the values of respect, discipline, integrity and pride that guide everyday school life.



From classrooms to sporting fields, boys learn to support one another, represent their school with honour and carry the Muirite name with pride.



This sense of brotherhood extends beyond school years, connecting generations of Muirites through shared experiences and lifelong friendships.



As a former primary school pupil, witnessing its continued growth is particularly rewarding.