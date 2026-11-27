Looking for weekend plans across Nelson Mandela Bay? From bustling food and craft night markets to charity book sales and tranquil trail walks, the metro is packed with community events for the whole family to enjoy.
Whether you fancy browsing vintage thrift stalls in Walmer, admiring fine art at the GFI Art Gallery, or soaking up the outdoor atmosphere under the trees at Crossways Village, here is your essential guide to what is happening locally.
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