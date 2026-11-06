DIVERSE DANCE SHOWCASE

Walmer School of Dance presents Fragments, an exciting showcase of classical and modern ballet, jazz and contemporary dance, featuring junior and senior dancers in a wonderful variety of ensemble and solo performances.

The show will be held at the Nelson Mandela Bay Theatre Complex on November 13 and 14 at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost R150 via Webtickets.

Inquiries: Troy Coffey, 076-508-6967 or coffey.troy@gmail.com

CROSSWAYS VILLAGE MARKET

Enjoy the Crossways Village Market under blue gum trees on Sunday from 9am to 2pm. Take the N2 Thornhill off-ramp into Castle Ridge Drive.

Besides live music, food trucks and farmers’ produce, there will be loads of kiddies' activities, including pony rides.

Bring your best friend on a leash. The market is wheelchair friendly.

Public entrance is free.

FUNDRAISERS

A music bingo fundraiser will be held at Eddie Macs@VP in South End on Friday at 7pm. This special night supports Save-A-Pet, so gather your crew, bring a tin of pet food to enter the lucky draw, and test your music knowledge for a fantastic cause. Tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight. There is a cash bar and limited menu available on the night. Bookings: Kobie, 079-883-2299

EddieMacs@VP will also host a music trivia fundraiser on Saturday at 5.30pm for 6pm. Get your team together and put your music knowledge to the test while supporting Gabby’s EP indoor netball tour. The cost is R100 per person for tables of six to eight. Enjoy prizes, lucky draws, a cash bar and a limited menu. Bookings: Samantha, 083-873-3118 ORGAN CRAWL

The Feather Market Organ Society will host an organ crawl across three churches in Walmer on Saturday.

The crawl will start at St Bernadette’s Catholic Church at 2pm, before moving to the Dutch Reformed Church at 3pm, and then finishing off at St John the Baptist Church at 4pm.

The afternoon will conclude with tea, coffee and refreshments at 4.45pm at St John the Baptist Church.

The cost for non-members is R40 per person, and free to members.

Inquiries: Albert Troskie, 082-726-9595

LAWN BOWLS

The Port Elizabeth Bowling Club offers Pro 10 lawn bowls at the club in Green Street, St George’s Park, on Fridays from 5.30pm.

The kitchen will be open.

The cost is R50 per team of two bowls pairs.

Inquiries: 079-819-5714

THRIFT GQ MARKET

Thrift GQ’s preloved clothing market will be held at Vovo Telo in Walmer on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

The market is family and dog friendly.

Vendors will sell quality preloved and vintage clothing at affordable prices.

Inquiries: Cherie, 082-857-7563

ST PETER’S MARKET DAY

St Peter’s Congregational Church will hold a market day at 42 Walter Road, Charlo, on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

Enjoy numerous stalls and live entertainment by Flippie Kapp.

Entrance is free.

CHRISTMAS CAROLS

The Eastern Cape Junior Children’s Choir will perform Christmas carols at Walmer Park Shopping Centre on November 11 from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

Bring the family and let the Christmas cheer begin.

GEEK CONVENTION

The Eastern Cape's premier geek and cosplay event, CONect Geek Convention, will be held at the Fairview Centre in Willow Road on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

Enjoy tabletop and console gaming, 100 stalls and food trucks, awesome panel discussions and competitions with huge prizes to be won.