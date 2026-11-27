The journey continued through Blanc de Nuance, Pinot Noir Rosé and the beautifully refined Ultra Brut, showcasing the impressive diversity of styles within the Graham Beck portfolio. Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour. In an exceptional result, all 6 wines earned scores above 4: • Ultra Brut• Brut N/V• Blanc de Nuance• Pinot Noir Rosé• Bliss Nectar N/V• Brut Rosé N/V The Ultra Brut emerged as the undisputed favourite of the weekend, achieving the highest score by a considerable margin and making an exceptional impression on our guests. The classic Brut N/V followed in second place, with Blanc de Nuance completing the top three. Perhaps even more remarkable, however, was the outstanding reception across the entire lineup. With all six wines scoring above 4, Graham Beck delivered one of the strongest tasting results we’ve seen at The Tank Room. Achieving such consistently high scores across six different expressions is a fantastic accomplishment and a testament to the precision, craftsmanship and quality that define the Graham Beck collection. It was a fitting celebration of South African Cap Classique and a wonderful reminder that exceptional sparkling wine deserves a place beyond life’s special occasions. Here’s to exceptional bubbles, memorable moments, great company and finding more reasons to celebrate at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.