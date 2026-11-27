Event schedule, ticket information, and highlights from the previous Groot Constantia tasting
A Taste of Distinction — De Grendel at The Tank Room!
Saturday tasting features six premium expressions including Proposal Hill and Rubaiyat
4 min read
The Tank Room in Walmer is set to host an exclusive tasting featuring De Grendel Wines on Saturday 28 November 2026. Guests can look forward to exploring six distinguished expressions from the Tygerberg Hills estate, spanning crisp cool-climate whites to the renowned flagship red blend, Rubaiyat.
This single-day event follows a successful showcase of Groot Constantia’s historic range, where local enthusiasts rated five of the six presented wines with top scores of four and above.
SummaryOpen the quick read
The Tank Room will host a dedicated wine tasting showcasing De Grendel Wines on Saturday 28 November 2026.
The venue will be closed on Friday 27 November, with the Saturday event running from 13:00 to 16:00.
Featured pours include Proposal Hill Cap Classique, two distinct Sauvignon Blancs, Op Die Berg Chardonnay, Rosé, and the flagship Rubaiyat.
Tickets cost R65 per person and are available exclusively through Prestons Liquor Store in Walmer.
One attendee will stand a chance to win a bottle of De Grendel Proposal Hill Cap Classique.
A recent tasting of Groot Constantia wines at the venue saw five out of six wines receive scores of 4 or higher, led by the Shiraz 2022.
Exceptional wines, remarkable heritage and a winemaking philosophy that celebrates the very best of the Cape. This weekend, The Tank Room welcomes De Grendel Wines for an afternoon of elegance, discovery and beautifully crafted wines.
PLEASE NOTE: THIS WEEKEND’S TASTING WILL TAKE PLACE ON SATURDAY ONLY. The Tank Room will be closed on Friday 27 November 2026.
Situated on the slopes of the Tygerberg Hills, with spectacular views of Table Mountain, De Grendel combines generations of heritage with contemporary winemaking excellence. The estate’s distinctive location and cooling Atlantic influences contribute to wines celebrated for their balance, complexity and character.
This Saturday, we’ll be exploring six exceptional expressions from the De Grendel portfolio, from the sparkling elegance of Proposal Hill to the remarkable depth and sophistication of the estate’s flagship red blend, Rubaiyat.
De Grendel Proposal Hill
De Grendel Sauvignon Blanc
De Grendel Koetshuis Sauvignon Blanc
De Grendel Op Die Berg Chardonnay
De Grendel Rosé
De Grendel Rubaiyat
Discover two distinctive expressions of Sauvignon Blanc, explore the refined character of Op Die Berg Chardonnay and enjoy the delicate charm of De Grendel Rosé before concluding the tasting with the distinguished Rubaiyat, a wine that beautifully showcases the estate’s dedication to excellence.
SOMETHING SPECIAL TO TAKE HOME!
One lucky tasting guest will stand a chance to win a bottle of De Grendel Proposal Hill!
A beautifully crafted Cap Classique and a wonderful addition to your festive celebrations.
Friday 27 November 2026
CLOSED | No wine tasting
Saturday 28 November 2026
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Last seating at 3:30 PM
Entrance: R65 per person
Tickets exclusively at Prestons Liquor Store, 121 Main Road, Walmer
No persons under 18 permitted
Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za
Whether you’re drawn to the elegance of Cap Classique, the expressive character of cool-climate white wines or the sophistication of a beautifully crafted red blend, make Saturday an occasion to remember at The Tank Room.
Six exceptional wines. One distinguished estate. One Saturday worth setting aside
Graham Beck at The Tank Room
20 – 21 November 2026
This past weekend, we welcomed Graham Beck to The Tank Room for a celebration of exceptional South African Cap Classique.
Renowned for its dedication to the art of traditional-method sparkling winemaking, Graham Beck has earned a distinguished reputation for producing wines of remarkable finesse, elegance and complexity.
With six distinctive sparkling expressions on the tasting table, the weekend offered a wonderful opportunity to explore the craftsmanship and versatility behind one of South Africa’s most celebrated Cap Classique producers. Twenty-seven wine enthusiasts joined us for a sparkling tasting experience, exploring everything from the timeless appeal of Graham Beck Brut and the delicate charm of Brut Rosé to the more indulgent character of Bliss Nectar .
The journey continued through Blanc de Nuance, Pinot Noir Rosé and the beautifully refined Ultra Brut, showcasing the impressive diversity of styles within the Graham Beck portfolio. Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour. In an exceptional result, all 6 wines earned scores above 4: • Ultra Brut• Brut N/V• Blanc de Nuance• Pinot Noir Rosé• Bliss Nectar N/V• Brut Rosé N/V The Ultra Brut emerged as the undisputed favourite of the weekend, achieving the highest score by a considerable margin and making an exceptional impression on our guests. The classic Brut N/V followed in second place, with Blanc de Nuance completing the top three. Perhaps even more remarkable, however, was the outstanding reception across the entire lineup. With all six wines scoring above 4, Graham Beck delivered one of the strongest tasting results we’ve seen at The Tank Room. Achieving such consistently high scores across six different expressions is a fantastic accomplishment and a testament to the precision, craftsmanship and quality that define the Graham Beck collection. It was a fitting celebration of South African Cap Classique and a wonderful reminder that exceptional sparkling wine deserves a place beyond life’s special occasions. Here’s to exceptional bubbles, memorable moments, great company and finding more reasons to celebrate at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.