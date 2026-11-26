The Ballet Conservatory is marking 10 years of training aspiring dancers with an anniversary production titled DÉCADE — Celebrating 10 Years at the Savoy Theatre in Gqeberha. Directed by Royal Academy of Dance classical ballet teacher Siobhan Day, the showcase will feature students of various ages and skill levels across two evening performances on 4 and 5 December.
The Herald
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