Groot Constantia at The Tank Room 13 – 14 November 2026 This past weekend, we welcomed the legendary Groot Constantia to The Tank Room for a tasting that celebrated centuries of winemaking heritage, elegance and exceptional craftsmanship. Established in 1685, Groot Constantia is South Africa’s oldest wine-producing estate, with a remarkable history spanning more than three centuries. Nestled in the picturesque Constantia Valley, the estate continues to honour its extraordinary legacy, combining generations of knowledge with contemporary winemaking expertise to produce wines of distinctive character and quality.

Twenty-one wine enthusiasts joined us to explore six wines from the Groot Constantia portfolio, beginning with the refreshing vibrancy of Sauvignon Blanc, the refined elegance of Chardonnay and the delicate charm of Rosé. The journey continued through the distinctive Lady of Abundance before concluding with the depth and structure of Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon. From expressive whites to beautifully crafted reds, the lineup offered a wonderful opportunity to experience the diversity and sophistication of this historic estate.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.





5 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above: Shiraz 2022

Cabernet Sauvignon 2023

Chardonnay 2024

Lady of Abundance 2022

Sauvignon Blanc 2025 The Shiraz 2022 emerged as the favourite of the weekend, making the strongest impression on our guests with its rich, expressive character. The Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 followed in second place, while the Chardonnay 2024, Lady of Abundance 2022 and Sauvignon Blanc 2025 completed an impressive top five.

With five of the six wines earning scores of 4 and above, it was an outstanding showing for Groot Constantia and a wonderful reflection of the estate’s consistency and quality across its portfolio. Particularly noteworthy was the strong reception across both red and white wines, demonstrating the versatility and craftsmanship that have helped establish Groot Constantia as one of South Africa’s most celebrated wine estates.

Here’s to celebrating centuries of winemaking excellence, sharing good company, and discovering exceptional wines at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.



