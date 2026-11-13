A Legacy in Every Glass — Groot Constantia at The Tank Room!

The Tank Room in Walmer is set to host an exclusive tasting weekend featuring Groot Constantia, South Africa's oldest wine-producing estate. Established in 1685, the historic Constantia Valley winery brings more than three centuries of heritage and world-class craft to local wine lovers.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample six distinctive wines, spanning crisp whites, elegant rosé, and structured reds, whilst standing a chance to win a bottle of the renowned Lady of Abundance red blend.