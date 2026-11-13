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Event details, ticket information, and tasting highlights for the Walmer showcase

A Legacy in Every Glass — Groot Constantia at The Tank Room!

Some wines tell a story. Others carry centuries of history, tradition and craftsmanship in every glass.

4 min read

The Tank Room in Walmer is set to host an exclusive tasting weekend featuring Groot Constantia, South Africa's oldest wine-producing estate. Established in 1685, the historic Constantia Valley winery brings more than three centuries of heritage and world-class craft to local wine lovers.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample six distinctive wines, spanning crisp whites, elegant rosé, and structured reds, whilst standing a chance to win a bottle of the renowned Lady of Abundance red blend.

SummaryOpen the quick read
  • The Tank Room in Walmer hosts Groot Constantia on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 November 2026.
  • Established in 1685, Groot Constantia is South Africa's oldest wine estate, boasting over 340 years of winemaking heritage.
  • Guests can taste six different expressions, ranging from Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay to Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon.
  • Tickets cost R65 per person and can be purchased exclusively at Prestons Liquor Store in Walmer.
  • Attendees stand a chance to win a bottle of Groot Constantia Lady of Abundance Red Blend.
  • The event follows a successful tasting weekend showcasing Stellenbosch's Journey's End Vineyards.

This weekend, The Tank Room welcomes the legendary Groot Constantia, bringing a taste of one of South Africa's most treasured wine estates to Walmer for an experience steeped in heritage, elegance and exceptional winemaking.

Established in 1685, Groot Constantia holds the distinction of being South Africa's oldest wine-producing estate. Nestled in the beautiful Constantia Valley, its vineyards have witnessed more than three centuries of winemaking history, producing wines that have earned admiration both locally and internationally.

Today, the estate continues to honour that extraordinary legacy, combining generations of knowledge with contemporary winemaking expertise to create wines of remarkable character and distinction.

And this weekend, we're bringing six of those expressions to the tasting table.

ON THE TASTING TABLE THIS WEEKEND:

  • Groot Constantia Sauvignon Blanc
  • Groot Constantia Chardonnay
  • Groot Constantia Rosé
  • Groot Constantia Lady of Abundance
  • Groot Constantia Shiraz
  • Groot Constantia Cabernet Sauvignon

From the crisp, refreshing character of Sauvignon Blanc and the refined elegance of Chardonnay to the delicate charm of Rosé, the tasting begins with a beautiful introduction to the estate's diversity.

The journey then moves into richer territory with the distinctive Lady of Abundance, followed by the depth and structure of Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon, showcasing the exceptional red wines for which this historic estate is so highly regarded.


A PRIZE WORTH CELEBRATING!

One lucky tasting guest will stand a chance to win a bottle of Groot Constantia Lady of Abundance Red Blend!

A beautifully crafted wine bearing a name that pays tribute to the estate's heritage, and a wonderful addition to any wine collection.


Friday 13th November 2026

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM | Last seating at 6:00 PM


Saturday 14th November 2026

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Last seating at 3:30 PM

Entrance: R65 per person

Tickets exclusively at Prestons Liquor Store, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No persons under 18 permitted

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Whether you're drawn to the elegance of Constantia's white wines, the richness of its reds or simply the opportunity to experience wines from an estate with such an extraordinary legacy, this is a tasting not to be missed.

Over 340 years of heritage. Six exceptional wines. One unforgettable weekend at The Tank Room.

Journey's End Vineyards at The Tank Room

6 – 7 November 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed Journey's End Vineyards to The Tank Room for a tasting that celebrated the character, elegance and thoughtful winemaking of this remarkable Stellenbosch estate. Situated on the slopes of the Helderberg, Journey's End is known for its commitment to sustainability, respect for nature and passion for crafting expressive, beautifully balanced wines that reflect the unique character of their vineyards.

Sixteen wine enthusiasts joined us to explore six wines from the Journey's End portfolio, beginning with the lively freshness of Weather Station Sauvignon Blanc before moving through two distinctive expressions of Chardonnay and the delicate charm of Wild Child Grenache Rosé.

The journey concluded with Pastor's Blend and Huntsman, offering depth, complexity and a wonderful contrast to the lighter styles. From vibrant whites to richly expressive blends, the lineup offered something to discover in every glass.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

3 Wines emerged as the top-scoring favourites of the weekend:

  • Huntsman 2023
  • Weather Station Sauvignon Blanc 2026
  • V1 Chardonnay 202

The Huntsman 2023 emerged as the favourite of the weekend, making the strongest impression on our guests with its distinctive character and expressive style. The Weather Station Sauvignon Blanc 2026 followed in second place, bringing a refreshing contrast with its vibrant personality, while the V1 Chardonnay 2024 completed the top three, showcasing the elegance and craftsmanship for which Journey's End is so well regarded.

Although no wines reached a score of 4 or above on this occasion, the results highlighted an interesting diversity of preferences, with a richly styled blend, a fresh Sauvignon Blanc and a refined Chardonnay taking the leading positions. It was a wonderful opportunity to explore the versatility of the Journey's End portfolio and appreciate the different expressions of this Stellenbosch estate.

Here's to memorable journeys, exceptional discoveries, and sharing good company at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.

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