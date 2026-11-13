A Legacy in Every Glass — Groot Constantia at The Tank Room!

The Tank Room in Walmer is set to host an exclusive tasting weekend featuring Groot Constantia, South Africa's oldest wine-producing estate. Established in 1685, the historic Constantia Valley winery brings more than three centuries of heritage and world-class craft to local wine lovers.
Guests will have the opportunity to sample six distinctive wines, spanning crisp whites, elegant rosé, and structured reds, whilst standing a chance to win a bottle of the renowned Lady of Abundance red blend.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- The Tank Room in Walmer hosts Groot Constantia on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 November 2026.
- Established in 1685, Groot Constantia is South Africa's oldest wine estate, boasting over 340 years of winemaking heritage.
- Guests can taste six different expressions, ranging from Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay to Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon.
- Tickets cost R65 per person and can be purchased exclusively at Prestons Liquor Store in Walmer.
- Attendees stand a chance to win a bottle of Groot Constantia Lady of Abundance Red Blend.
- The event follows a successful tasting weekend showcasing Stellenbosch's Journey's End Vineyards.