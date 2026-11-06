Steenberg Fine Wines at The Tank Room
30 – 31 October 2026
This past weekend, we welcomed Steenberg Fine Wines to The Tank Room for a tasting that celebrated elegance, heritage and the distinctive character of Constantia's renowned wine country. With a winemaking history dating back to 1682, Steenberg is one of South Africa's oldest wine estates, celebrated for its refined Cap Classique, expressive Sauvignon Blanc and beautifully crafted wines that reflect the unique character of the Constantia Valley.
Fifteen wine enthusiasts joined us to explore six wines from the Steenberg portfolio, beginning with the lively freshness of Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc and the elegance of the estate's 1682 Cap Classique collection.
The journey continued through two distinctive Sauvignon Blancs, including the acclaimed Black Swan, before concluding with the rich, rounded character of Steenberg Merlot.
From celebratory bubbles to expressive whites and a beautifully structured red, the lineup offered a wonderful variety of styles.
Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.
4 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:
- 1682 Brut Chardonnay Cap Classique N/V
- Merlot 2023
- 1682 Pinot Noir Cap Classique N/V
- Black Swan Sauvignon Blanc 2024
The 1682 Brut Chardonnay Cap Classique N/V emerged as the favourite of the weekend, closely followed by the Merlot 2023, with both wines achieving exceptionally high scores and making a particularly strong impression on our guests.
The 1682 Pinot Noir Cap Classique N/V and Black Swan Sauvignon Blanc 2024 completed an impressive top four, further highlighting the quality and diversity of the Steenberg portfolio.
With four of the six wines earning scores of 4 and above, it was an excellent showing for Steenberg. Particularly noteworthy was the strong reception across such different styles, with both a refined Cap Classique and a richly expressive Merlot leading the way.
The results beautifully reflected the estate's ability to deliver elegance, balance and character across its range.
Here's to celebrating exceptional wines, sharing good company, and discovering new favourites at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.
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