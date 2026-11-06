Subscribe
The Herald
Subscribe

Event details, ticket access via Prestons Liquor Store, and full wine lineup

Every Great Journey Deserves a Good Wine Journey's End at The Tank Room!

Helderberg slopes meet Walmer with an expressive tasting lineup on 6 and 7 November

4 min read

The Tank Room in Walmer is set to host Journey's End Vineyards for an exclusive tasting showcase featuring premium Stellenbosch wines. Situated on the slopes of the Helderberg, the acclaimed producer brings a curated selection of vibrant whites, expressive reds, and elegant rosé to local wine lovers.

Running across Friday and Saturday, the tasting experience offers guests the opportunity to sample standout varietals and blends, along with the chance to win a bottle of the cellar's exceptional V1 Chardonnay.

SummaryOpen the quick read
  • The Tank Room in Walmer hosts Stellenbosch-based Journey's End Vineyards for an exclusive weekend wine-tasting showcase.
  • Featured wines include Weather Station Sauvignon Blanc, Haystack Chardonnay, V1 Chardonnay, Wild Child Grenache Rosé, Pastor's Blend, and Huntsman.
  • One lucky tasting participant will stand a chance to win a bottle of Journey's End V1 Chardonnay.
  • Tasting sessions take place on Friday from 16:30 to 18:30 and Saturday from 13:00 to 16:00.
  • Admission is R65 per person, with tickets available exclusively at Prestons Liquor Store in Walmer.

This weekend, The Tank Room welcomes Journey's End Vineyards, bringing a taste of Stellenbosch winemaking excellence to Walmer for a tasting that promises discovery, character and a few delightful surprises.

Situated on the slopes of the Helderberg, Journey's End is celebrated for its thoughtful approach to winemaking, combining a respect for nature with a passion for crafting expressive, beautifully balanced wines.

From the refreshing vibrancy of Sauvignon Blanc to the elegance and complexity of Chardonnay, the delicate charm of Grenache Rosé and the richness of carefully crafted blends, this is a lineup with something to captivate every palate.

ON THE TASTING TABLE THIS WEEKEND:

  • Weather Station Sauvignon Blanc
  • Haystack Chardonnay
  • V1 Chardonnay
  • Wild Child Grenache Rosé
  • Pastor's Blend
  • Huntsman

Our journey begins with the lively freshness of Weather Station Sauvignon Blanc, before exploring two distinctive expressions of Chardonnay, including the beautifully crafted V1 Chardonnay.

Next, the playful character of Wild Child Grenache Rosé adds a splash of colour to the experience, followed by Pastor's Blend and Huntsman, bringing depth and personality to the final stages of our tasting.


A SPECIAL DISCOVERY TO TAKE HOME!

One lucky tasting guest will stand a chance to win a bottle of Journey's End V1 Chardonnay!

An exceptional addition to any wine collection and a fitting prize for a weekend dedicated to discovering the finer things in life.

Friday 6th November 2026

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM | Last seating at 6:00 PM

Saturday 7th November 2026

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Last seating at 3:30 PM


Entrance: R65 per person

Tickets exclusively at Prestons Liquor Store, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No persons under 18 permitted

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za


Whether you're a devoted Chardonnay enthusiast, a lover of expressive reds or simply someone who enjoys discovering something new, join us for a weekend that celebrates the art of winemaking and the pleasure of sharing a good glass.

The destination is The Tank Room. The journey begins with a glass

Steenberg Fine Wines at The Tank Room

30 – 31 October 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed Steenberg Fine Wines to The Tank Room for a tasting that celebrated elegance, heritage and the distinctive character of Constantia's renowned wine country. With a winemaking history dating back to 1682, Steenberg is one of South Africa's oldest wine estates, celebrated for its refined Cap Classique, expressive Sauvignon Blanc and beautifully crafted wines that reflect the unique character of the Constantia Valley.

Fifteen wine enthusiasts joined us to explore six wines from the Steenberg portfolio, beginning with the lively freshness of Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc and the elegance of the estate's 1682 Cap Classique collection.

The journey continued through two distinctive Sauvignon Blancs, including the acclaimed Black Swan, before concluding with the rich, rounded character of Steenberg Merlot.

From celebratory bubbles to expressive whites and a beautifully structured red, the lineup offered a wonderful variety of styles.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

4 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

  • 1682 Brut Chardonnay Cap Classique N/V
  • Merlot 2023
  • 1682 Pinot Noir Cap Classique N/V
  • Black Swan Sauvignon Blanc 2024

The 1682 Brut Chardonnay Cap Classique N/V emerged as the favourite of the weekend, closely followed by the Merlot 2023, with both wines achieving exceptionally high scores and making a particularly strong impression on our guests.

The 1682 Pinot Noir Cap Classique N/V and Black Swan Sauvignon Blanc 2024 completed an impressive top four, further highlighting the quality and diversity of the Steenberg portfolio.

With four of the six wines earning scores of 4 and above, it was an excellent showing for Steenberg. Particularly noteworthy was the strong reception across such different styles, with both a refined Cap Classique and a richly expressive Merlot leading the way.

The results beautifully reflected the estate's ability to deliver elegance, balance and character across its range.

Here's to celebrating exceptional wines, sharing good company, and discovering new favourites at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.


The latest deals from Prestons