The Tank Room in Walmer is set to host Journey's End Vineyards for an exclusive tasting showcase featuring premium Stellenbosch wines. Situated on the slopes of the Helderberg, the acclaimed producer brings a curated selection of vibrant whites, expressive reds, and elegant rosé to local wine lovers.

Running across Friday and Saturday, the tasting experience offers guests the opportunity to sample standout varietals and blends, along with the chance to win a bottle of the cellar's exceptional V1 Chardonnay.