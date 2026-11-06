A New Beginning at St Dominic’s Priory School

SummaryOpen the quick read
- A New Chapter: Grade 000 launches in 2027 for children turning four.
- Early Learning: Play-based learning, sensory activities and an introduction to coding.
- Holistic Education: A focus on academics, faith, sport and culture.
- Academic Excellence: The 2025 Matric class achieved a 100% pass rate and 91.3% Bachelor’s Degree passes.
- Growing in Faith: Pupils are encouraged to build confidence, character and a love of learning.
From 2027, children turning four during the year will have the opportunity to begin their educational journey at St Dominic’s Priory School, becoming part of the Priory family and enjoying the benefits of learning on its beautiful Miramar campus.
A Catholic, independent, co-educational day school catering for pupils from Grade 000 to Grade 12, St Dominic’s Priory School is committed to developing the whole child. Its approach to education extends beyond the classroom, nurturing pupils academically, spiritually, culturally and through sport, while equipping them with the confidence, values and skills to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.
The introduction of Grade 000 provides the youngest pupils with a gentle and stimulating introduction to formal learning. Through play-based activities, sensory exploration, gross motor development and an engaging introduction to coding, children are encouraged to discover the world around them, develop new skills and build confidence.
With a dedicated classroom and age-appropriate facilities, Grade 000 pupils will have the freedom to play, explore, discover and grow in a safe and nurturing environment, guided by the school’s Catholic ethos.
This commitment to nurturing each child continues throughout their school career. From their first experiences in Grade 000 to their final Matric examinations, pupils are encouraged to recognise their individual strengths, embrace new challenges and strive to become the best versions of themselves, growing in knowledge, confidence and virtue.
cs Priory. The school’s academic commitment is reflected in the achievements of its Matric Class of 2025, which achieved a 100% pass rate, with 91.3% of pupils obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree pass, exceeding the IEB national average of 89.12%.
The results also included seven subjects with a pupil represented in the top 1% of the 2025 IEB cohort, while nine pupils achieved placements in the top 1% of individual subjects. Eleven Matric subjects performed above the IEB national averages, and 51% of all examination symbols achieved were at Level 6 or 7.
These results reflect the dedication and hard work of both pupils and educators, as well as the school’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence.
At St Dominic’s Priory School, education is about more than academic achievement. Pupils are guided in faith, supported in their academic pursuits and encouraged to explore their potential through sport and cultural activities. The aim is to provide an environment in which every child feels valued, supported and inspired to flourish.
With the introduction of Grade 000 in 2027, the Priory is extending this educational journey to an even younger generation, offering families the opportunity to become part of a school community where learning, faith and personal growth go hand in hand.
This article was paid for by St Dominic's Priory.