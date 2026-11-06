A New Beginning at St Dominic’s Priory School

From 2027, children turning four during the year will have the opportunity to begin their educational journey at St Dominic’s Priory School, becoming part of the Priory family and enjoying the benefits of learning on its beautiful Miramar campus.

A Catholic, independent, co-educational day school catering for pupils from Grade 000 to Grade 12, St Dominic’s Priory School is committed to developing the whole child. Its approach to education extends beyond the classroom, nurturing pupils academically, spiritually, culturally and through sport, while equipping them with the confidence, values and skills to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.

The introduction of Grade 000 provides the youngest pupils with a gentle and stimulating introduction to formal learning. Through play-based activities, sensory exploration, gross motor development and an engaging introduction to coding, children are encouraged to discover the world around them, develop new skills and build confidence.

With a dedicated classroom and age-appropriate facilities, Grade 000 pupils will have the freedom to play, explore, discover and grow in a safe and nurturing environment, guided by the school’s Catholic ethos.