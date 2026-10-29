Getting the right support through every step of your pregnancy

Pregnancy is a journey filled with excitement, anticipation and plenty of questions.
From the first glimpse of your growing baby to the important scans that monitor their development, having the right support along the way can make all the difference.
At The Fetal Ultrasound Centre, the focus extends beyond the ultrasound itself.
As mothers themselves, the team understand the emotions that come with pregnancy and the importance of feeling comfortable, informed and cared for throughout the experience.
Their approach is centred on offering more than just scans. It is about taking the time to listen, offer reassurance, answer questions and support expectant parents as they prepare to meet their little one.
Your pregnancy journey — every step of the way.
The Fetal Ultrasound Centre offers a range of pregnancy scans and screenings at different stages of pregnancy, helping parents follow their baby's development along the way.
These include:
- Early ultrasound (5-10 weeks): An opportunity to see your pregnancy in its early stages
- Down syndrome screening (11 weeks-13 weeks, 6 days): Screening during the recommended early pregnancy window
- Gender scan (16 weeks onwards): The exciting opportunity to find out whether you're expecting a boy or a girl
- Anomaly ultrasound (18-22 weeks): An important scan during the middle stages of pregnancy
- Growth and Doppler study (24-40 weeks): Scans to assess your baby's growth and provide additional information during the later stages of pregnancy
- 3D/4D ultrasound (26-30 weeks): A special opportunity to see more detailed images of your growing baby
Each stage brings something different, from those first early glimpses to the excitement of seeing your baby's features.
The team at The Fetal Ultrasound Centre consider it a privilege to be part of this experience.
Every baby is precious, uniquely made and deeply loved, and every expectant parent deserves to feel supported throughout their pregnancy.
Whether you're booking your first scan or returning for an important screening, The Fetal Ultrasound Centre is there to walk alongside you as you prepare for one of life's most special moments.
The Fetal Ultrasound Centre
Room 107B, First Floor, LIFE St George’s Hospital, 40 Park Drive, Gqeberha
041 373 3908 | WhatsApp 061 540 5657
This article was sponsored by Fetal Ultrasound Centre