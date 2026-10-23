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Event details, ticket info, and highlights from the previous Hidden Valley tasting

Uncover Something Special at The Tank Room

A Little Sparkle, A Lot of Character. Ken Forrester at The Tank Room!

3 min read

The Tank Room in Walmer is set to showcase the acclaimed craftsmanship of Stellenbosch's Ken Forrester Wines this coming weekend, offering enthusiasts a curated tasting of six exceptional labels. The event follows a highly successful tasting session featuring Hidden Valley Wines, where guests gathered to rate and discover standout bottles.

SummaryOpen the quick read
  • The Tank Room hosts a dedicated Ken Forrester tasting on 23 and 24 October 2026.
  • Guests will sample six distinct wines, including the renowned Old Vine Reserve Chenin Blanc and Sparklehorse Brut.
  • Attendees stand a chance to win two bottles featuring the Sauvignon Blanc Reserve and Renegade Reserve.
  • Tickets are priced at R65 per person and are available at Prestons Liquor Store in Walmer.
  • The announcement follows a successful Hidden Valley tasting where Hidden Gems 2022 was rated as the crowd favourite.

From the first sparkle in your glass to the richness of a beautifully crafted red, this weekend's tasting promises a journey through the exceptional wines of Ken Forrester Wines.

Situated on the historic Scholtzenhof farm near Stellenbosch, Ken Forrester has earned a distinguished reputation for its dedication to quality winemaking, particularly its celebrated Chenin Blanc. The estate's portfolio combines tradition, innovation and an unmistakable sense of character, offering something to delight every wine lover.

And this weekend, we're exploring six wonderful expressions of that winemaking philosophy!

We'll begin with the celebratory charm of Sparklehorse Brut and Sparklehorse Nectar, before moving into the freshness of Sauvignon Blanc Reserve, the depth and elegance of Old Vine Reserve Chenin Blanc, the delicate appeal of Silver Rosé and the bold personality of Renegade Reserve.

ON THE TASTING TABLE:

  • Sparklehorse Brut 2023
  • Sparklehorse Nectar 2022
  • Sauvignon Blanc Reserve 2026
  • Old Vine Reserve Chenin Blanc 2025
  • Silver Rosé 2025
  • Renegade Reserve 2022

DOUBLE THE DELIGHT. TWO WINES TO WIN!

One lucky tasting guest will stand a chance to take home two bottles of Ken Forrester wine:

Ken Forrester Sauvignon Blanc Reserve as well as Renegade Reserve

A wonderful pairing of freshness and character, and a fantastic addition to any wine collection!

Friday 23rd October 2026

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM | Last seating at 6:00 PM

Saturday 24th October 2026

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Last seating at 3:30 PM

Entrance: R65 per person

Tickets available at Prestons Liquor Store, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No persons under 18 permitted

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Whether you're a devoted Chenin Blanc enthusiast, a lover of sparkling wines or simply curious to discover something new, there's a glass waiting for you at The Tank Room.

Come for the sparkle, stay for the discovery. A weekend with Ken Forrester is one worth raising a glass to!

Hidden Valley Wines at The Tank Room

16 – 17 October 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed Hidden Valley Wines to The Tank Room for a tasting filled with discovery, elegance and distinctive Stellenbosch character. With a portfolio that brings together beautifully crafted sparkling wines, expressive whites and richly layered reds, the tasting offered a fascinating journey through the Hidden Valley range, with each wine revealing its own unique personality.

Thirty-three wine enthusiasts joined us to explore six wines from this celebrated Stellenbosch estate, beginning with the lively elegance of the Brut and Brut Rosé before moving through the fresh Sauvignon Blanc and the intriguing Hidden Treasure, Hidden Secret and Hidden Gems.

From vibrant bubbles and refreshing whites to deeper, more complex expressions, the lineup offered plenty of variety and an opportunity to discover something special in every glass.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

2 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

  • Hidden Valley Hidden Gems 2022
  • Hidden Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2025

The Hidden Valley Hidden Gems 2022 emerged as the favourite of the weekend, making a particularly strong impression on our guests with its depth and distinctive character. The Hidden Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2025 followed in second place, offering a refreshing contrast with its vibrant, expressive style.

With the Hidden Gems taking the top spot and the Sauvignon Blanc earning its place among the favourites, the results highlighted the diversity of the Hidden Valley portfolio. It was a wonderful showcase of an estate that brings together elegance, individuality and a sense of discovery across its range.

Here's to uncovering exceptional wines, sharing good company, and discovering a few hidden gems along the way at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.

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