Uncover Something Special at The Tank Room

Hidden Valley Wines at The Tank Room 16 – 17 October 2026 This past weekend, we welcomed Hidden Valley Wines to The Tank Room for a tasting filled with discovery, elegance and distinctive Stellenbosch character. With a portfolio that brings together beautifully crafted sparkling wines, expressive whites and richly layered reds, the tasting offered a fascinating journey through the Hidden Valley range, with each wine revealing its own unique personality.

Thirty-three wine enthusiasts joined us to explore six wines from this celebrated Stellenbosch estate, beginning with the lively elegance of the Brut and Brut Rosé before moving through the fresh Sauvignon Blanc and the intriguing Hidden Treasure, Hidden Secret and Hidden Gems.

From vibrant bubbles and refreshing whites to deeper, more complex expressions, the lineup offered plenty of variety and an opportunity to discover something special in every glass.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

2 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

Hidden Valley Hidden Gems 2022

Hidden Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2025 The Hidden Valley Hidden Gems 2022 emerged as the favourite of the weekend, making a particularly strong impression on our guests with its depth and distinctive character. The Hidden Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2025 followed in second place, offering a refreshing contrast with its vibrant, expressive style.

With the Hidden Gems taking the top spot and the Sauvignon Blanc earning its place among the favourites, the results highlighted the diversity of the Hidden Valley portfolio. It was a wonderful showcase of an estate that brings together elegance, individuality and a sense of discovery across its range.

Here's to uncovering exceptional wines, sharing good company, and discovering a few hidden gems along the way at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.