SA's favourite 'Liewe Heksie' goes English

For more than 65 years, Liewe Heksie has charmed Afrikaans-speaking South Africans young and old.

Now, for the first time, SA's most beloved little witch arrives in English.

Liewe Heksie and the Robber Rats, published by Human & Rousseau, tells the first new Liewe Heksie tale in decades.

English-speaking readers have never had the chance to experience Liewe Heksie firsthand, which is set to change with this book, skilfully translated by award-winning SA translator Elsa Silke.

In this new adventure, the wicked Yellow Witch of Bad-Apple Land and a gang of hungry Robber Rats join forces to steal the precious Silver Rose.

Liewe Heksie and her friends embark on a wild chase to save their home — for without the Silver Rose, everything in Flowerland will wither and die, and Yellow Witch wants its power all to herself.

A flying saucer causes havoc, a bewitched shoe-dog adds to the mayhem, and King Rosekrans' birthday celebration descends into chaos.

The story behind the book stems from a creative partnership spanning more than two decades.

"Around 2007, Verna Vels met Dumi Gumbi, an award-winning producer who had partnered with Paul Meyer, director, co-founder and CEO of Luma Animation Studio in Johannesburg," Human & Rousseau said in a statement.

"Dumi approached Verna to write a script, first for a 12-episode series and later for a full-length animated film.

"The 1999 story Liewe Heksie en die rotbende, from the compilation Liewe Heksie en die rekenaar, provided the spark, but Verna took the tale in a completely original direction.

"She introduced new characters, gave existing ones a stronger voice, and even added a spaceship and aliens — or, as Heksie would say, a 'flying porridge plate'.

"Cleverly combining several storylines, she created something entirely new: truly Heksie's best adventure yet."



Meyer and Gumbi then brought renowned animation artist Allan Cameron on board — a highly accomplished SA character artist, illustrator, production designer and art director.

"Allan proved the perfect creative partner. He and Verna developed a special friendship, spending many hours together at her kitchen table in Brixton, going over his sketches of her characters.

"Through Allan's exceptional talent and masterly feel for character design, a vibrant new depiction of Blommeland — Flowerland, in this English translation — came to life.



"Big dreams took shape — of a full-length animation film and a series.

"In 2014, at the age of 81, Verna passed away after a battle with cancer. She did not live to see the film realised.

"The dream, however, lives on. Liewe Heksie and the Robber Rats stands as both Verna's final gift to her readers and an important step towards the film who the team at Luma Animation continues to develop."

Human & Rousseau said it was proud to celebrate Liewe Heksie's 65th anniversary with the publication, in which Kobus Geldenhuys has adapted the original screenplay into a brand-new chapter book that captures the story for a new generation of readers.



"Now, for the first time, English-speaking South African readers can experience this dear and sometimes daft little witch firsthand — in a story that fittingly carries Verna's approval, and that serves as both a tribute to her creative legacy and a promise of adventures still to come."