Uncover Something Special at The Tank Room

Boekenhoutskloof Wines at The Tank Room 9 – 10 October 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed the distinctive wines of Boekenhoutskloof to The Tank Room, showcasing a portfolio celebrated for its diversity, character and exceptional winemaking. From fresh, expressive whites to elegant coastal Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, through to the rich and acclaimed Chocolate Block, the tasting offered a wonderful journey through some of South Africa’s most distinctive wine styles.

Twenty-three wine enthusiasts joined us to explore six wines from across the Boekenhoutskloof portfolio, discovering a fascinating range of flavours and expressions. From the vibrant freshness of the Porcupine Ridge wines to the refined coastal character of Cap Maritime and the depth of the estate’s celebrated reds, each glass offered something different, highlighting the versatility and quality of the collection.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

2 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Porcupine Ridge South Island – New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• The Chocolate Block 2024

The Porcupine Ridge South Island – New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc 2025 emerged as the favourite of the weekend, impressing guests with its fresh, vibrant character. The renowned Chocolate Block 2024 followed in second place, offering a rich and expressive contrast to the leading white wine

With a refreshing Sauvignon Blanc taking the top spot and one of South Africa’s most recognisable red blends following closely behind, the results beautifully reflected the diversity of the Boekenhoutskloof portfolio. It was a wonderful showcase of the different styles, regions and winemaking approaches that make this collection so distinctive.