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Event dates, booking details, and featured wines for the October tasting

Uncover Something Special at The Tank Room

Explore Hidden Valley Wines at The Tank Room

3 min read

Discover the art of wine exploration with Hidden Valley Wines. This Stellenbosch estate offers a captivating collection of six sparkling, white and red wines, each with its own distinctive character. From lively bubbles to expressive blends, there's something new to discover with every glass.

SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Discover the diverse wine collection from Stellenbosch’s Hidden Valley Wines.
  • Explore six distinctive wines, from elegant Brut and Brut Rosé to expressive whites and reds.
  • Experience a range of unique flavours, personalities and surprises.
Prestons Tank Room
Prestons Tank Room Prestons Tank Room Picture: Ray Snyman

This weekend we invite you to explore Hidden Valley Wines, a Stellenbosch estate bringing together sparkling wines, expressive whites and distinctive reds in a lineup full of intrigue.

Begin with the lively elegance of the Brut and Brut Rosé, then venture further into the range with the Sauvignon Blanc, Hidden Treasure, Hidden Secret and Hidden Gems. Six wines, each with its own personality, and plenty to discover along the way.

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Hidden Valley Brut 2021

• Hidden Valley Brut Rosé 2021

• Hidden Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• Hidden Valley Hidden Treasure 2025

• Hidden Valley Hidden Secret 2020

• Hidden Valley Hidden Gems 2022

One lucky tasting guest will stand a chance to win a bottle of Hidden Valley Hidden Gems 2022. A fitting prize for a weekend of discovery!


Friday 16th October 2026 | 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday 17th October 2026 | 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Tickets exclusively at Prestons, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Join us at The Tank Room for a tasting that invites you to look beyond the label, explore the unexpected and uncover a few new favourites.

Boekenhoutskloof Wines at The Tank Room

9 – 10 October 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed the distinctive wines of Boekenhoutskloof to The Tank Room, showcasing a portfolio celebrated for its diversity, character and exceptional winemaking. From fresh, expressive whites to elegant coastal Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, through to the rich and acclaimed Chocolate Block, the tasting offered a wonderful journey through some of South Africa’s most distinctive wine styles.

Twenty-three wine enthusiasts joined us to explore six wines from across the Boekenhoutskloof portfolio, discovering a fascinating range of flavours and expressions. From the vibrant freshness of the Porcupine Ridge wines to the refined coastal character of Cap Maritime and the depth of the estate’s celebrated reds, each glass offered something different, highlighting the versatility and quality of the collection.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

2 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Porcupine Ridge South Island – New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• The Chocolate Block 2024

The Porcupine Ridge South Island – New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc 2025 emerged as the favourite of the weekend, impressing guests with its fresh, vibrant character. The renowned Chocolate Block 2024 followed in second place, offering a rich and expressive contrast to the leading white wine

With a refreshing Sauvignon Blanc taking the top spot and one of South Africa’s most recognisable red blends following closely behind, the results beautifully reflected the diversity of the Boekenhoutskloof portfolio. It was a wonderful showcase of the different styles, regions and winemaking approaches that make this collection so distinctive.

Here’s to discovering exceptional wines, sharing good company, and finding new favourites at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.