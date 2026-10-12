'Space between breaths' a journey back to the present

Meetings, deadlines, commitments and responsibilities can all become a little overwheming at times.

This begs the question 'what if you could be busy living, yet still miss your life?'

Well, that question sits at the heart of space between breaths, the debut book by Cape Town-born writer Justin P van Tonder.

Written with a lived journey into presence, the book arrives this November for readers who recognise the rush towards the next meeting, the next achievement, the next version of themselves, and the quiet fear that something essential is being missed along the way.

Born from Van Tonder’s experience of walking beside his mother through a stage 4 cancer diagnosis, and through love, uncertainty and loss, space between breaths reaches beyond one family’s story.

Van Tonder said through intimate storytelling, honest reflection and simple practices for everyday life, the book invites readers to pause, listen and to return.

“I didn’t set out to write a book about cancer, or even about grief,” he said.

“I set out to understand what happens when certainty disappears.

"What I found is that the life-changing moment is not always the one that stops your world.

"It is the moment you finally become present enough to notice the world you are already in.”

He said the book was not about finding all the answers but rather acted as a companion for the questions.

"A place to pause. To breathe. To listen. To return. Because sometimes we don’t need life to change.

"We simply need to become present enough to notice it."

Van Tonder, an only child raised by a single mother in Cape Town, has built a career across media, radio, brand and event strategy, and human performance.

He currently holds a senior role at one of SA’s largest human performance organisations, designing programmes that connect people and inspire performance.

Writing, he says, always lived quietly alongside that work and space between breaths became the reason he returned to it.

Today, he writes and speaks about presence, awareness and connection.

This is his first book and, in his words, a return to the voice that was there all along.