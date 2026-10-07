Jeffreys Bay Gears Up for Star-Studded Summer with Free Festive Entertainment

A jam-packed festive season line up is set to shake up the coastal town of Jeffreys Bay with music, entertainment, community and family activities lined up — anchored by the inaugural JBay GrootFees 2026 at Main Beach.
Presented by Kouga Local Municipality, in partnership with Afrikaans is Groot and Colesky Artists, JBay GrootFees will take place on December 17 and 31, bringing a star-studded line-up of South African artists to the town.
The opening JBay GrootFees on December 17 will feature Ons, Jacobus, Demi Lee Moore, Kurt Darren, Early B and Gertjie, while the year-end celebration on December 31 will feature Dodo, Blackbyrd, Eloff, Prime Circle, Emo Adams, Jakkalsvibes and Gertjie.
The latter culminating in a spectacular fireworks display.
Kouga Executive Mayor, Hattingh Bornman, said the programme would add to the festive-season experience for residents and visitors while showcasing Jeffreys Bay as a vibrant destination.
“Jeffreys Bay is getting ready for an unforgettable December," Bornman said.
"From major concerts and live music to family activities, sporting events and community entertainment, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
“JBay GrootFees gives us an exciting opportunity to bring some of SA’s leading artists to our town while also creating a platform to showcase Jeffreys Bay, our local businesses, tourism offerings and the unique energy of Kouga during the festive season."
A host of other entertainment events are scheduled for days between the two GrootFees.
The programme kicks off on December 17 with the Opening of Season, Light Tour, Score Touchies and the first JBay GrootFees concert, together with the official switching-on of the Christmas festive lights.
The next day audiences can look forward to the much-loved Mamma Mia show, while December 19 will feature a Taylor Swift Tribute, together with performances by Jenedine Jantjies and SMYC.
From December 20 and 24, an Art Exhibition will provide a platform for local creativity and on December 20 will also feature an Outdoor Church Service with Praise and Worship.
On December 21 visitors will be entertained with a Country Evening, featuring performances by Ruan van der Kuil and Gertjie and Chantelle.
The day after promises a particularly family-focused day, with a Firefighter Demonstration, Bester die Renoster, Face Painting, Rick Mulder, Santa’s Beach Run, Harmony Brass Band, a Santa Visit, John Nelson and Christmas Carols.
The festive entertainment continues on December 27 with Classics under the Stars, featuring Jenedine Jantjies, Zadine McCarthy, John Nelson and Jannie Moolman.
The celebrations culminate on December 31 with the second JBay GrootFees of the season.
Bornman said the line-up will provide the perfect soundtrack to welcome the new year, before the evening ends with a fireworks display.
“We want residents and visitors to experience more than just a single festival day.
"This programme creates a full festive-season experience, with entertainment and activities spread across December.
“We encourage visitors to plan ahead, book their accommodation early and support our local tourism establishments, restaurants, retailers and other businesses.
"The festive season is an important time for our local economy, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to Jeffreys Bay.”
He said with its beaches, vibrant atmosphere and extensive programme of events, Jeffreys Bay is preparing for a busy festive season, with JBay GrootFees 2026 set to be one of the major highlights on the summer calendar.
All shows and activities on the festive programme are free of charge, giving residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment and family-friendly activities throughout the festive season.