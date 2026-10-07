Jeffreys Bay Gears Up for Star-Studded Summer with Free Festive Entertainment

The coastal town of Jeffreys Bay is gearing up for a vibrant holiday season anchored by the inaugural JBay GrootFees at Main Beach. Presented by the Kouga Local Municipality alongside Afrikaans is Groot and Colesky Artists, the month-long festive programme features major music concerts, community activities, and a New Year's Eve fireworks finale.

Running across December with headline acts such as Kurt Darren, Prime Circle, and Demi Lee Moore, the extensive line-up of entertainment and family-friendly events will be entirely free of charge for residents and holidaymakers.