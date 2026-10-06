How well are you managing your finances? Do you use up your salary only to find in retrospect that you should not have splurged that much? Are you having to take out a “small loan” each time an unexpected event occurs and needs your attention? Courses such as Scientology Tools for Overcoming Financial Stress, and Scientology Tools for Financial Security are available to provide you with formulas to handle financial crises and how to accomplish solvency so you can easily achieve security. Applying these fundamental tools can allow you to live a prosperous life, with your attention now onto more important things, such as family.

How well are you getting along with your husband, or wife? Do you ever feel as if you were two strangers living in the same house, sharing responsibilities yet never achieving lasting happiness together? Have you ever unsuccessfully attempted to do anything to save your marriage? Courses like Creating a Successful Marriage, Maintaining a Happy Marriage, and Salvaging a Marriage can teach you how to chart a safe passage to a happy, fulfilling marriage which you can both share with joy for a lifetime, and when it seems like it is falling apart – you can have the technology to salvage your marriage and create that happy life.

The Life Improvement Courses offered by the Church of Scientology Eastern Cape cover areas of life that one may have given up on learning for lack of written knowledge simple enough to be understood by literally anyone. Take raising teens and tweens, groups that are highly susceptible to accepting suggestions from social media more than their own parents. How can parents successfully deal with this? Successfully Parenting Tweens & Teens is one of the courses that provide Scientology principles which can help the parents understand and better help their children to become self-determined, happy, contributing family members and an asset to society.

To find out more about the Life Improvement courses, visit scientology-easterncape.org/lifeimprovement