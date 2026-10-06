Community training initiative now available online and at Gqeberha centre
Having a hard time creating an abundance of prosperity? Not managing your finances well? Not motivated enough? Don’t know who you can trust?
Programmes offer actionable solutions for financial stress, motivation, marriage, and parenting
4 min read
Amid pressing socioeconomic challenges in the Eastern Cape, including high unemployment rates, the Church of Scientology Eastern Cape has introduced its Life Improvement Courses. Designed to provide practical tools for everyday struggles, the programme focuses on personal empowerment across finances, motivation, relationships, and parenting.
The organisation emphasises that these courses are open to individuals of all backgrounds and faiths, offering actionable knowledge aimed at fostering individual resilience and family stability.
SummaryOpen the quick read
The Church of Scientology Eastern Cape is offering Life Improvement Courses to tackle day-to-day challenges such as unemployment and financial stress.
The organisation notes that the courses are educational rather than conversion-based, welcoming people of all faiths and beliefs.
Specific modules cover key life areas, including motivation, debt management, financial security, marriage stability, and parenting adolescents.
Residents can access these practical learning resources online or at the church's centre in Gqeberha.
The Church of Scientology Eastern Cape presents the Life Improvement Courses. These courses cover a vast array of simple, yet powerful, solutions to the problems you may be facing. L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of DIANETICS® and SCIENTOLOGY® stated, “The goal of Scientology is making the individual capable of living a better life in his own estimation and with his fellows and the playing of a better game.”
The word Scientology means knowledge. Scientology Technology does not seek to change anyone’s religion. Many Scientologists also hold faith in other religions or spiritual traditions such as Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Buddhism, etc. Scientology is knowledge.
Its humanitarian mission is the improvement of life by empowering individuals with effective knowledge. As the founder of Scientology said, “We embrace all denominations, faiths and colours. We work with the believer and the unbeliever alike. Part of your freedom is your right to belong to any church. Not only do we hold your right to worship to be sacred, we may also insist you do not change your faith or leave the congregation to which you belong.” – L. Ron Hubbard
The current situation in the Eastern Cape, according to StatsSA, is that 47.5% is the current rate of unemployment, which can be translated to “almost every second person you see may be unemployed”.
The statement paints a picture that is far from the goal of personal achievement and prosperity.
Many can feel overwhelmed by what is occurring around them, but with courses such as Formulas for Living, and How to Get Motivated, you can learn methods and practical actions that can help you straighten out any bad state of affairs and strengthen the positive ones.
Once you’ve recognized what has stopped someone from succeeding, you can learn how to increase your motivation and achieve your higher pursuits.
How well are you managing your finances? Do you use up your salary only to find in retrospect that you should not have splurged that much? Are you having to take out a “small loan” each time an unexpected event occurs and needs your attention? Courses such as Scientology Tools for Overcoming Financial Stress, and Scientology Tools for Financial Security are available to provide you with formulas to handle financial crises and how to accomplish solvency so you can easily achieve security. Applying these fundamental tools can allow you to live a prosperous life, with your attention now onto more important things, such as family.
How well are you getting along with your husband, or wife? Do you ever feel as if you were two strangers living in the same house, sharing responsibilities yet never achieving lasting happiness together? Have you ever unsuccessfully attempted to do anything to save your marriage? Courses like Creating a Successful Marriage, Maintaining a Happy Marriage, and Salvaging a Marriage can teach you how to chart a safe passage to a happy, fulfilling marriage which you can both share with joy for a lifetime, and when it seems like it is falling apart – you can have the technology to salvage your marriage and create that happy life.
The Life Improvement Courses offered by the Church of Scientology Eastern Cape cover areas of life that one may have given up on learning for lack of written knowledge simple enough to be understood by literally anyone. Take raising teens and tweens, groups that are highly susceptible to accepting suggestions from social media more than their own parents. How can parents successfully deal with this? Successfully Parenting Tweens & Teens is one of the courses that provide Scientology principles which can help the parents understand and better help their children to become self-determined, happy, contributing family members and an asset to society.
To find out more about the Life Improvement courses, visit scientology-easterncape.org/lifeimprovement
You can also visit the Church of Scientology Eastern Cape on 12 Govan Mbeki Avenue, Gqeberha Central, Gqeberha. Or call 041 004 0409.