Finding your inner chef with The Herald Cooking Masterclass

Seafood lovers can look forward to the penultimate cooking experience in The Herald Cooking Masterclass series for 2026, taking its inspiration from the sea.
The Herald Cooking Masterclass 2026 series is inspired by popular movies and the October event takes its inspiration from Finding Nemo.
Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay chef Cassey Goliath describes Finding Nemo as one of her favourite movies because, beneath all the adventure, it tells a beautiful story about love, family, and never giving up.
She said the main meal — the warm, hearty seafood chowder — would be made from a variety of available seafood.
“It is the kind of dish that brings people together around the table and feels like a warm hug after a long journey.
"Participants can expect a fun and immersive ocean-inspired culinary experience.
"We will explore seafood, flavours, textures, and the story behind chowder while connecting food with the adventure and wonder of the ocean,” Goliath said.
A side dish of crispy, garlic homemade soda bread will also be prepared for dipping into the creamy chowder and soaking up every last drop.
“Seafood chowder is perfect for a family meal, cosy winter lunch or dinner, casual entertaining, or a special seafood-themed gathering.
"For me, this masterclass is about more than just making a bowl of chowder.
"It is about storytelling through food, exploring something new, and creating a moment that people can share and remember,” Goliath said.
Gravel Junction managing director John Hooper said the best wine selection in the Three Peaks Range to pair with this seafood meal was the Three Peaks Chardonnay.
And for those who only prefer red wine, he recommends a lightly chilled Three Peaks Merlot.
Living up to their slogan “Great Food from the Village”, Sunridge SUPERSPAR will provide all the ingredients for the upcoming Masterclass event.
“We stock a wide range of basic and unique seafood but we are always open to source and try new ingredients," Sunridge SUPERSPAR owner Ruan Bower said.
"We listen to our customers’ needs while also trying new and trending ingredients.
"Part of the secret of SPAR being owner-run is that we can react fast and be innovative when it comes to ingredients and concepts.”
Meanwhile, Sunridge SUPERSPAR has entered the final stretch of renovations at the store.
“We are very excited. We are now entering the finale phase with the relaunch about four to five weeks away.
"We have first-of-its-kind concepts in Gqeberha that will set us apart from the competition,” Bower said.
The 2026 The Herald Cooking Masterclass series is sponsored by Sunridge SUPERSPAR, along with the host team, The Herald, and partners, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay.
The masterclass will be hosted at Capsicum Culinary Studio on Thursday October 29, from 6pm to 8pm, where participants will be guided in making the ocean-inspired comfort food, seafood chowder.
Limited seats are available. Book your spot for The Herald Cooking Masterclass at https://www.quicket.co.za/events/362734-the-herald-cooking-masterclass-finding-nemo-ocean-inspired-comfort-food/?ref=organiser-profile/.
Tickets are R420 per person and include a welcome drink, head chef host, basket of ingredients, fun and interactive dining experience, complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine compliments of Three Peaks Wine.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters, at ulayb@theherald.co.za or 041-504-7135.