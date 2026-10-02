Finding your inner chef with The Herald Cooking Masterclass

Seafood lovers are in for a delightful culinary adventure as The Herald Cooking Masterclass series presents its ocean-inspired October event.

Drawing creative inspiration from the beloved animated film Finding Nemo, the interactive class invites home cooks to prepare a hearty seafood chowder accompanied by homemade garlic soda bread.

Hosted at the Capsicum Culinary Studio in Nelson Mandela Bay, the event pairs expert chef guidance with wine recommendations from Three Peaks and fresh ingredients provided by Sunridge SUPERSPAR.