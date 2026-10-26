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Noordhoek Ski Boat Club member Vincent Nair, 62, reported a complaint of assault and crimen injuria against clubmate Marco van Tonder, 47, arising from an incident that allegedly took place on the premises in the early hours of January 1
Noordhoek Ski Boat Club member Vincent Nair, 62, reported a complaint of assault and crimen injuria against clubmate Marco van Tonder, 47, arising from an incident that allegedly took place on the premises in the early hours of January 1Picture: Google Maps

New twist in Bay ski-boat club 'racial altercation' saga

Second complainant to be added in crimen injuria and assault case against member

3 min read
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