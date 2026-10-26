New twist in Bay ski-boat club 'racial altercation' saga

Noordhoek Ski Boat Club member Vincent Nair, 62, reported a complaint of assault and crimen injuria against clubmate Marco van Tonder, 47, arising from an incident that allegedly took place on the premises in the early hours of January 1Picture: Google MapsNew twist in Bay ski-boat club 'racial altercation' sagaSecond complainant to be added in crimen injuria and assault case against memberMsindisi FenguMMsindisi Fengu26 OCT 2026, 12:083 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail