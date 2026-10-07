Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Zanoxolo Wayile has stepped aside from the city's Civil Society Coalition as he contests the upcoming local government elections as the SACP’s mayoral candidate.

The coalition said the separation would protect its independence and non-partisan character while respecting Wayile’s right to pursue a political career.

The Herald reported on Friday that Wayile initially resisted calls to return to electoral politics, but agreed after discussions with Communist Party leaders and veterans.

He served as Bay mayor from 2009 to 2013 before being recalled by the ANC and moving to parliament.

Coalition chair Monga Peter said the decision was not a judgment on Wayile’s political choices or candidacy.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition respects Wayile’s decision to participate in the political process and wishes him well in his political endeavours.

"At the same time, we have a responsibility to safeguard the non-partisan character and independence of the Coalition,” Peter said.

“Our position is not about his political affiliation or the merits of his candidacy.

"It is about maintaining a clear distinction between participation in civil society and active participation in electoral politics.”

In explaining his return, Wayile said the metro’s problems required political parties and civil society to work together, rather than relying on one mayor to turn the municipality around.

The coalition said that maintaining its independence was particularly important ahead of the elections, when political activity and public scrutiny would be heightened.

Peter said the separation provided clarity for Wayile and the coalition.

“We believe this is in the best interests of both Wayile and the coalition.

"It allows him to pursue his political aspirations without any ambiguity, while enabling the coalition to continue its work on behalf of the sectors and communities it represents,” he said.

The coalition brings together organised labour, business, civic formations, professional bodies and other sectors to engage on matters affecting Nelson Mandela Bay.

Its work includes engaging with public institutions and political office-bearers across the political spectrum, while providing an independent voice on matters of public interest.

Peter said it would continue engaging with all political formations, candidates and public institutions on issues affecting residents.

“We appreciate Wayile’s contribution to the coalition and respect his decision to pursue a political path.

"We wish him well in his endeavours and trust that our respective roles will continue to contribute, in different ways, to the development of Nelson Mandela Bay,” he said.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.