For nearly four decades, Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist has entertained audiences across SA, mastering the art of live performance where no two nights are ever the same.

Building an entire career around the unpredictable nature of human behaviour, Andre has witnessed everything from hilarious misunderstandings and stage mishaps to runaway volunteers and impromptu confessions.

Ahead of his one-night-only appearance at Centrestage at Baywest in Gqeberha, the veteran entertainer reflects on the wildest moments, biggest technical blunders, and funniest backstage stories from his long career on the stage.