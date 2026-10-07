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Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist works his magic with a volunteer. The hypnotist is making a one-night-only return to Centrestage at Baywest on Saturday
Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist works his magic with a volunteer. The hypnotist is making a one-night-only return to Centrestage at Baywest on Saturday

Centrestage at Baywest to host one-night-only showcase of SA's master of unpredictable comedy

Unscripted and unhinged: Inside the wildest career moments of Andre the Hilarious

Iconic performer looks back at runaway volunteers, bizarre confessions and backstage blunders ahead of Gqeberha return

  • Herald Correspondent
6 min read
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For nearly four decades, Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist has entertained audiences across SA, mastering the art of live performance where no two nights are ever the same.

Building an entire career around the unpredictable nature of human behaviour, Andre has witnessed everything from hilarious misunderstandings and stage mishaps to runaway volunteers and impromptu confessions.

Ahead of his one-night-only appearance at Centrestage at Baywest in Gqeberha, the veteran entertainer reflects on the wildest moments, biggest technical blunders, and funniest backstage stories from his long career on the stage.

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