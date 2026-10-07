Gqeberha, get ready to roll out the red carpet and polish those crowns, because SA's most-loved laugh fest, Kings & Queens of Comedy, is bringing its biggest festive season line-up yet to Boardwalk's International Convention Centre on December 16.

Hosted by Stuart Taylor, the line-up features an all-star cast of South African comedic royalty – Joey Rasdien, Celeste Ntuli, KG Mokgadi, Conrad Koch & Chester Missing, Tumi Morake, Khanyisa Bunu, Virgil Prins, Bash With Tash and Jam Jam.

Each act brings their own crown to the stage. Different style, same result – the room in stitches.

Since its inception, Kings & Queens of Comedy has been the gold standard as one of the country's most iconic and enduring comedy productions, bringing together a blockbuster line-up for one unforgettable night of hilarity, sharp satire, outrageous storytelling and pure laugh-out-loud madness – and this December, that royal tradition returns to Gqeberha.

Talking about the success of the brand, Osman Osman, MD and CEO of Blu Blood, and Shaaista Khan Osman said: “When we first started this brand, our vision was to create a platform that not only showcases SA's best comedic talent but also brings people together through the universal language of laughter.

"Year after year, we've seen it grow in scale and impact, and we are so proud of the talent that graces our stage.

"This festive season edition in Gqeberha is no exception – it's bigger, bolder and funnier than ever before.”

Book your seat on the throne before it's gone. Tickets are available via blubloodtickets.com.