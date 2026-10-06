Technicolour triumph: 'Joseph' dazzles at the Savoy

The Impact Community Theatre's dazzling production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat marks a triumphant return after nearly 30 years.

Staged at the Savoy Theatre under the skilled direction of Rose Cowpar, this energetic revival breathes new life into the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice classic.

Featuring an unforgettable lead performance by rising star Caleb Zola and a crowd-pleasing, Elvis-inspired turn by Thuba Myeki as Pharaoh, the production seamlessly weaves together stunning choreography, brilliant music and vibrant costumes for a must-see theatrical experience.