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Caleb Zola stars in the lead role as Joseph in 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat', which is on at Gqeberha's Savoy Theatre until October 10
Caleb Zola stars in the lead role as Joseph in 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat', which is on at Gqeberha's Savoy Theatre until October 10Picture: CHRIS GERTSCH

Impact Community Theatre's hit musical runs until October 10

Technicolour triumph: 'Joseph' dazzles at the Savoy

Energetic revival breathes new life into Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice classic

  • Kathryn Kimberley
2 min read
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The Impact Community Theatre's dazzling production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat marks a triumphant return after nearly 30 years.

Staged at the Savoy Theatre under the skilled direction of Rose Cowpar, this energetic revival breathes new life into the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice classic.

Featuring an unforgettable lead performance by rising star Caleb Zola and a crowd-pleasing, Elvis-inspired turn by Thuba Myeki as Pharaoh, the production seamlessly weaves together stunning choreography, brilliant music and vibrant costumes for a must-see theatrical experience.

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