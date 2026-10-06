Four decades of dignity and hope: St Francis Hospice marks 40th anniversary

St Francis Hospice has reached a significant milestone, celebrating 40 years of dedicated palliative care and support for patients facing life-limiting illnesses and their families. Founded at Malvern House in Taybank four decades ago, the organisation continues to deliver compassionate, holistic care across the region despite ongoing financial hurdles.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- St Francis Hospice commemorated its 40th anniversary of providing holistic palliative care on October 1.
- The organisation originated at Malvern House in Taybank under the guidance of Sr Lesley Lawson and Sr Anna Carey.
- Services have expanded to include a satellite branch in Humansdorp, reaching Jeffreys Bay, St Francis Bay, and surrounding areas.
- Its dedicated multidisciplinary clinical team cares for patients diagnosed with cancer, AIDS, and motor neuron disease.
- Despite sustained funding challenges, the hospice remains committed to preserving dignity and comfort for families into the future.