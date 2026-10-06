Four decades of dignity and hope: St Francis Hospice marks 40th anniversary

St Francis Hospice is marking 40 years of providing palliative care to people living with life-limiting illnesses and supporting their families.

The hospice, which commemorated the milestone on October 1, traces its origins to Malvern House in Taybank, where founder matron Lesley Lawson and Anna Carey, who was seconded from the Little Company of Mary, began providing care four decades ago.

Their vision was to offer holistic palliative care, predominantly to patients with cancer, while also supporting families during some of the most difficult periods of their lives.

Since those early days, St Francis Hospice has expanded its reach to include a satellite operation in Humansdorp, providing support to communities in the surrounding area, including Jeffreys Bay, St Francis Bay and nearby farms.

The organisation said its 40-year journey had been shaped by the contribution of countless people who had given their time, skills and commitment to caring for patients and their families.

Over the years, the hospice has also faced significant challenges, particularly financial pressures.

Despite these difficulties, it said it had been able to continue its work through the support and dedication of those involved with the organisation.

At the centre of its services has been its clinical team, including doctors, nursing sisters and social workers, who provide care and support to people living with cancer, Aids and motor neuron disease.

As it marks the anniversary, St Francis Hospice said it remained committed to providing comfort, dignity and support to patients and their families as it entered the next chapter of its history.