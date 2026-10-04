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EFF leader Julius Malema joined residents and staff at the Ekuphumleni Old Age Home in Zwide for a meal at the weekend
EFF leader Julius Malema joined residents and staff at the Ekuphumleni Old Age Home in Zwide for a meal at the weekend

Malema shows his support for residents at Zwide old age home

EFF leader pops in for late lunch at Ekuphumleni while on campaign trail

  • Guy Rogers
3 min read
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