Malema shows his support for residents at Zwide old age home

EFF leader Julius Malema joined residents and staff at the Ekuphumleni Old Age Home in Zwide for a meal at the weekendMalema shows his support for residents at Zwide old age homeEFF leader pops in for late lunch at Ekuphumleni while on campaign trailGGuy Rogers4 OCT 2026, 15:143 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumContinue reading with a subscription.Subscribe for full access to our journalism.View subscriptionsAlready subscribed? Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail