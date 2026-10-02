Gqeberha creators bring three new children’s series to e.tv and eToonz

Three children’s productions created by Gqeberha-based creatives are set to reach SA's small screens this month, bringing animated adventures, original music and real-world learning to young viewers on e.tv and eToonz.

Nature Nerd, The Pencil Tin and Gordon, produced by Media Seven, a Gqeberha-based creative media production company, are aimed at children aged five to nine and explore themes ranging from wildlife and conservation to friendship, kindness, teamwork and responsibility.

Leading the line-up is Nature Nerd, an animated/live-action hybrid series, combining an animated explorer with real wildlife footage and interviews with SA conservationists.

The 23-episode series will be available in both English and isiXhosa, with each episode following a four-part format featuring an introduction from Nature Nerd's laboratory, five animal facts, a live connection with conservationists and a recap.

The conservationists featured in the series are proudly Nelson Mandela Bay contributions from Nyosi Wildlife Reserve and Raggy Charters.

Lwamkelo Tshikini, who voices both the isiXhosa and English versions of Nature Nerd, said finding the character’s voice in another language was a rewarding creative process.

“Translating the scripts and finding Nature Nerd's voice was a real process, intense but so rewarding.

"There's a lot of technical precision that goes into getting a character's energy right in another language.

"We had so much fun in the studio bringing these episodes to life, and I learnt a huge amount along the way," Tshikini said.