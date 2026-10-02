Gqeberha creators bring three new children’s series to e.tv and eToonz

Three locally produced children's television series created by Gqeberha-based Media Seven are hitting national screens this October on e.tv and eToonz.
Three children’s productions created by Gqeberha-based creatives are set to reach SA's small screens this month, bringing animated adventures, original music and real-world learning to young viewers on e.tv and eToonz.
Nature Nerd, The Pencil Tin and Gordon, produced by Media Seven, a Gqeberha-based creative media production company, are aimed at children aged five to nine and explore themes ranging from wildlife and conservation to friendship, kindness, teamwork and responsibility.
Leading the line-up is Nature Nerd, an animated/live-action hybrid series, combining an animated explorer with real wildlife footage and interviews with SA conservationists.
The 23-episode series will be available in both English and isiXhosa, with each episode following a four-part format featuring an introduction from Nature Nerd's laboratory, five animal facts, a live connection with conservationists and a recap.
The conservationists featured in the series are proudly Nelson Mandela Bay contributions from Nyosi Wildlife Reserve and Raggy Charters.
Lwamkelo Tshikini, who voices both the isiXhosa and English versions of Nature Nerd, said finding the character’s voice in another language was a rewarding creative process.
“Translating the scripts and finding Nature Nerd's voice was a real process, intense but so rewarding.
"There's a lot of technical precision that goes into getting a character's energy right in another language.
"We had so much fun in the studio bringing these episodes to life, and I learnt a huge amount along the way," Tshikini said.
The Pencil Tin brings six pieces of stationery to life as a group of schoolchildren.
Across 25 short episodes, 20 original songs and five narrated stories, the series explores themes including kindness, teamwork, counting, the planets and good sportsmanship.
The series was developed from a radio drama, with characters including Pencil, Eraser, Red Crayon, Red Sharpener, Green Pen and Ruler.
Concept, stories and character designer Polly Cordell said the animated series evolved from the original radio production.
"This all started as a radio drama for my radio production learners.
"We then thought we should animate the story series. The songs and lessons evolved from there.
"Turning a pencil case into a group of animated schoolchildren meant deciding who each character was before a single frame was created, the storyboard written; capturing how I imagined how kind and thoughtful Pencil is; precise and careful Eraser is, how Ruler keeps everyone in check.
"It's a small world, but building it properly took real care, and it's been one of the most rewarding projects I've worked on," Cordell said.
Gordon follows an Australian shepherd puppy adjusting to a new home and learning about friendship, teamwork, kindness and responsibility through three narrated stories and 12 original songs.
Bronwen Nel, who handled the music, animation and final mix for Gordon, said the series required a distinct creative approach to its sound.
“Gordon needed a completely different palette to The Pencil Tin, softer, warmer, a little more playful.
"Scoring his world and pulling the final mix together gave the series its heartbeat, in exactly the way music should," Nel said.
The Pencil Tin and Gordon are available on eToonz from October 1, airing daily from 6am to 10pm, and will also feature on e.tv’s Craze Block on weekdays, from 2.30-4pm.
Nature Nerd premieres on e.tv on October 7 at 3pm, with repeat broadcasts during the week and on weekends, while the isiXhosa version premieres on Sunday October 18 at 5.30am, followed by one new episode every Sunday from October 25 at 5.45am.