England great James Anderson will extend his already lengthy career by at least another season after signing to play for county side Surrey in 2027.

Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket taker, was released by home county Lancashire at the end of the 2026 season.

But the 44-year-old will play on after agreeing a deal at the Oval.

"It's an honour to join a club like Surrey and I can't wait to start a new chapter in my career," Anderson said on Thursday as his decision to join the first-division club was announced.

"I still feel like I have a lot to offer, taking wickets, trying to help the team win games of cricket.

"I also think that I can bring a lot to the team off the field and help those young players who are looking to develop their skillset and go on and represent their country."

Lancashire finished second bottom of the County Championship last season under Anderson's captaincy despite the paceman taking an excellent 50 wickets in 11 matches at a miserly average of 17.68.

But Lancashire's incoming director of cricket Paul Farbrace, together with new chief executive Richard Kenyon, informed Anderson in a meeting last week his contract would not be renewed for 2027.

The county's decision is reminiscent of the end of Anderson's celebrated England career two years ago, when he was effectively forced into international retirement after director of cricket Rob Key, coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes made clear their intention to move on from the veteran quick.

Anderson bowed out from Test cricket with 704 wickets, the most by a fast bowler in the five-day format.