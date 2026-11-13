Subscribe
The Herald
Subscribe
Sub-contractors have protested at the Sanral provincial offices at the Baywest Mall over alleged payment issues
Sub-contractors have protested at the Sanral provincial offices at the Baywest Mall over alleged payment issuesPicture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Road workers' patience hits a dead end

Sub-contractors occupy Sanral offices at Baywest over alleged late payments

4 min read
Premium

Sign in to continue reading.

Create a free account or sign in to read this article.

Sign in · Create an account

In Related News
The Kidds Beach Ratepayers and Residents Association (KBRRA) and the Greater Kidds Beach Ratepayers Forum (GKBRF) are calling for urgent intervention and public accountability over unresolved infrastructure obligations associated with the Altivex 103 (Pty) Ltd and its holding company, the Mission Holdings Group (MHG), development at Kidds Beach. Picture: Sino Majangaza
Premium

Residents demand completion of stalled Kidd’s Beach road project

  • Mandilakhe Kwababana
  • Winnie Matyontyela
  • Nokubonga Gxagxisa
Transport Minister Barbara Creecy said Sanral may not be able to maintain the national road network without widespread tolling. File photo.

More tolling likely as Sanral inherits failing provincial roads

  • Denis Droppa