Road workers' patience hits a dead end

Sub-contractors have protested at the Sanral provincial offices at the Baywest Mall over alleged payment issuesPicture: 123RF/ALLAN SWARTRoad workers' patience hits a dead endSub-contractors occupy Sanral offices at Baywest over alleged late paymentsGeoff Hookins13 NOV 2026, 10:514 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailIn Related News15 SEP 2026PremiumResidents demand completion of stalled Kidd’s Beach road projectMandilakhe KwababanaWinnie MatyontyelaNokubonga Gxagxisa13 MAY 2026More tolling likely as Sanral inherits failing provincial roadsDenis Droppa