Wind farm training sees young Humansdorp technician propelled overseas

Humansdorp's Kanyisa Goveni has taken her technical career to global heights, securing a role as a wind turbine service technician in Germany just over a year after completing her renewable energy training in SA.

Her journey highlights the international relevance of local skills development programmes.

Funded by the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm, the specialised initiative equips local youth with essential electrical, mechanical, and hydraulic expertise, opening doors to high-demand green energy roles both locally and abroad.

Goveni said her career progression demonstrated the quality and international relevance of the renewable energy skills being developed in SA, and the opportunities that specialised, industry-aligned training could unlock for young people.

"The Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm wind turbine service technician training programme set me up perfectly with the practical and technical skills needed to enter the industry.

"My hands-on experience and strong understanding of hydraulic, electrical and mechanical processes positioned me well to pursue opportunities both locally and abroad," Goveni said.

Open to technically qualified youth from communities surrounding the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm, the programme is designed to build on participants' existing electrical, mechanical or mechatronics qualifications, equipping them with the specialised skills and practical experience needed to pursue careers as wind turbine technicians.

The wind farm's economic development manager, Nonini Makhothe, said the true measure of the programme's success lay in its graduates' ability to turn their training into meaningful career opportunities.

"Seeing graduates secure technical roles within SA's renewable energy sector, and now seeing Kanyisa take the skills she developed here into an international wind energy environment, is a powerful demonstration of what industry-aligned training can achieve," Makhothe said.

"It shows that when young people are given access to the right technical skills and practical experience, they can compete for opportunities both at home and internationally."

Since officially joining the team in Germany last month, Goveni has undergone further technical and service training, gaining exposure to new technologies and an international operating environment.

Once her training is complete, she will be placed within one of the company's 11 service regions, with the opportunity to work across different wind farms.

Enertrag Service GmbH managing director, Jan Neuhann, explained why he and his team chose Goveni for the role.

"Kanyisa's perseverance, positive attitude and technical background are what convinced us to select her for our service technician relocation programme.

"She is only a few weeks into her new role but is already making impressive progress and demonstrating her ability to learn quickly.

"We are confident she has the skills and determination to build a successful career within our service team."

Goveni is one of 10 local young people to have benefited from this industry-specific technical training programme.

Many graduates have since gone on to secure internship and trainee positions within the renewable energy sector.

Recently, 25-year-old Simanyene Blouw took up a position as a trainee battery energy storage system technician with global green technology company Envision Energy at its facility in Nieuwehoop, Northern Cape.

"I believe the training I received is exactly what I needed to land the position," Blouw said.

"I already had a mechanical engineering background, but the programme filled the gap on the electrical side.